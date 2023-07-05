INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing can ruin a fun family vacation like realizing you’ve been scammed by a savvy crook targeting unsuspecting travelers who are focused on having a good time.

Several scams going around right now aim to cash in at recent troubles at the nation’s airports. Another one literally tries to catch you in your sleep.

One prominent scheme is the “HR vacation approval” scam. In this one, the scammer emails you, posing as your HR department, and asks you to check your company’s vacation approval list. It may look real, but the email takes you to a fake website designed to capture your online information.

Another scam impersonates an airline that supposedly has money for you to claim because of a recent flight cancelation. The email subject line may say something like “Flight Delay Compensation U.S. $135.”

Obviously, if you haven’t had a flight canceled, you’ll recognize this as spam right away. However, if the hackers can trick only 1% of Southwest Airlines passengers from last year, they’ll have more than 100,000 victims.

Another scam hopes to catch you sleeping, literally. You get a call in your hotel room around 3 a.m. from the “front desk.” The person on the line says they’ve had a problem with your check-in and they need to run your credit card again. In your sleepy haze, you may be quick to grab your wallet and read them the card information so you can resolve the issue and get back to sleep. However, the person is actually calling from somewhere else, possibly on the other side of the world, and they’re going to do all kinds of bad things with your credit card while you’re getting the rest of your sleep.

If you happen to get that call, it’s best to say you’ll come down to the front desk at a reasonable hour and resolve the issue in person.

To protect yourself against other travel scams, Trend Micro says you need to authenticate any information sent to you in an email. Instead of following a link, you receive, contact the airline or other company you were dealing with directly.

You should also be on the lookout for fake website, domain names. If “Expedia” or “Travelocity” is spelled wrong, that’s a blatant red flag. Also, look out for the “padlock” and “S” at the beginning of a web domain. If it starts with “https,” that means it meets international security standards, and the padlock signifies that. If there’s no “S” or “padlock,” you should stay away from that website.