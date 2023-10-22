BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An Indiana University basketball player was arrested on two misdemeanor charges after allegedly refusing to leave a Taco Bell in Bloomington.

Mackenzie Mgbako, 18, was arrested for Criminal Trespass – Class A Misdemeanor; and Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, on Sunday at approximately 2:15 a.m. officers responded to Taco Bell at 3001 E Third St on a report of a man refusing to leave the property. Upon arrival, officers were advised by Taco Bell management that they were refusing service to the man in a vehicle that allegedly cursed and was being “rude” to employees.

The BPD said this in a statement:

Officers asked Mgbako to move his vehicle from the drive-thru line, which he agreed to do and moved the vehicle into a parking space in the Taco Bell lot. Upon speaking further with management, they requested that officers tell Mgbako to leave the property. Officers explained to Mgbako that he needed to leave the property and he refused to do so and kept the windows closed on his vehicle. At one point, Mgbako began to drive out of the lot, but then reversed his vehicle and parked again in a parking space on Taco Bell property. He was told repeatedly that he needed to leave the property by officers, but failed to comply and stayed on Taco Bell property for approximately 15 minutes. Officers determined that Mgbako would be arrested for trespassing, but he then moved his vehicle to a nearby lot and parked again. Officers approached his vehicle and advised him that he was under arrest and that he needed to exit his vehicle, but he refused to do so. Officers had to use a baton to break the passenger side window of the vehicle to unlock the doors. Upon opening the driver’s door, Mgbako was given commands to exit the driver’s seat, but he refused to do so. Officers had to forcibly remove him from the vehicle and he tensed his arms and would not allow officers to secure him in handcuffs. Bloomington Police Department

Upon placing him in handcuffs, he was transported to the Monroe County Jail.

This in active investigation, information will be updated as it becomes available.