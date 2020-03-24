Coronavirus Data Hub aims to help Indy locate most vulnerable neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Polis Center at IUPUI has created a new resource to help find areas of Indianapolis that are vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Coronavirus Data Hub includes data and maps about Indiana’s current virus numbers and continues to add new information on at-risk communities as the outbreak develops.

“Using demographic data from the U.S. Census Bureau and estimates of neighborhood health data from the CDC’s 500 Cities Project, we can estimate areas with high-risk populations. We can use statistics to simplify and synthesize the information. We found there are two distinct groups of indicators that relate to risk populations. One group relates to socioeconomic status and one group relates to age,” says Matt Nowlin, Information Designer.

The Polis Center said the interactive web page is very user friendly and is kept up-to-date in the hopes of helping human service workers and governmental communities.

The Hub features three sections, each with interactive charts and maps:

Tracking Indiana COVID-19 Cases provides the latest statistics for Indiana, along with data from the Census and Indiana Dept. of Health showing at-risk populations.

Central Indiana Neighborhood-Level Risk Estimates is a model showing Central Indiana neighborhoods are at higher risk of severe and deadly cases, based on demographic data and health estimates.

Indiana County-Level Cases and Risks tracks general Indiana information.

“The COVID-19 case information outside Indiana comes from Johns Hopkins University (the site pretty much everyone on the planet references). The Indiana case information comes straight from ISDH. These two datasets are automatically updated by their respective authors,” says Marianne Cardwell, GIS Project coordinator.

For those interested, the source data is hosted on Google Sheets.

To access the Coronavirus Data Hub, click here.