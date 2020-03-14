Coronavirus hurting some, helping other local businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Noblesville, IND. -- The coronavirus is taking its toll on the local economy causing some businesses to come to screeching halt, while others appear primed to benefit from the pandemic.

The phones for cleaning services are ringing off the hook. Total Restoration is an emergency cleaning service company, and they say the calls are coming from schools and office buildings. With Governor Eric Holcomb and Mayor Joe Hogsett asking people to refrain from groups of 250 people or more, these are locations that need cleaning.

“A lot of what we are doing is what people can do at home, they just don't have the manpower to do it," says Matt Hensley with Total Restoration.

Last week Hensley and his team met with Vice President Mike Pence to discuss the coronavirus issues, but Hensley could not divulge anything that was said in the meeting.

For places likes bars, restaurants, and fun centers, it's about convincing the public they are safe to go to. Jump N Play in Noblesville is using three different chemicals and their own fog sprayers to keep clean.

“We got to calm the fears as much as we can, and let them know we are doing the right things," explains James Shrock owner of Jump N Play.

If you want to support local businesses, but are too afraid to go this weekend, one suggestion is buying a gift card. Then you can go back when you do feel comfortable.