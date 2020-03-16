Coronavirus leads to closure of most criminal court systems in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Lady Liberty is taking a backseat to the coronavirus. The outbreak is leading to major closures of the legal system in Marion County and elsewhere.

Signs are on nearly all the doors informing people most courts at the City County Building are closed for the next couple of weeks.

Although emergency matters are still being handled, they’ve been consolidated to just a couple of rooms.

Among the mostly vacant hallways throughout the normally crowded courthouse, it’s far from business as usual.

Security is still manning their stations, but with nearly nobody walking inside.

One couple celebrated having an ankle monitor removed after a year on probation. Another man was also able to pick up a report he needed.

“I just received an accident report for my insurance,” said Iliya Kopelevich. “Normally there’s lot of people here, today there’s not anybody here.”

For the most past court administrators say they’re trying to limit their footprint, while still carrying out emergency issues.

Essential court hearings from 12 courts have been consolidated to Criminal Court 8. Another 8 courts have sent all their cases to Courtroom 21.

That will allow employees to only worry about cleaning of a couple of rooms.

Initial hearings for in custody defendants, bond reviews, mental health and other detention issues are still taking place.

A memo to all court staff indicated most employees are being asked to stay home until April 3rd, but they will be paid and anyone asked to show up to work will get paid extra.

Anyone who has a hearing scheduled is advised to check on the courts MyCase website or calls the courts directly instead of simply showing up.