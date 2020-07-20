Coronavirus protocols, stress prompt increased security at Johnson County offices

JOHNSON COUNTY — Changes and stresses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are prompting Johnson County authorities to add permanent security officers at some offices near the courthouse in downtown Franklin.

When offices reopened at the county’s West Annex building in May, Sheriff Duane Burgess started providing deputies to work security and help guide members of the public through new social distancing restrictions. Burgess said the security presence helped get people where they needed to go while minding the new guidelines.

“It gives those people some confidence,” Burgess said. “They’ve got someone they can go to that they can trust that can answer those questions.”

Over the last couple months, Burgess said he’s realized a lot of people are feeling anxiety about going back out in public to government offices, stores and other public places. The sheriff believes a uniformed officer can have a calming influence on someone who may be nervous about visiting a public building right now. He’s now decided to make the security officer a permanent position at the West Annex.

“They may not know them personally, but they know they have a friend with a member of the sheriff’s department that’s there willing to help them and guide them through that daily business that they’re going to have at the county level,” Burgess explained.

Certified life coach Carol Juergensen Sheets says she’s seeing a lot of people who are feeling anxious about going to public places right now.

“People are not really knowing how to calm their anxieties because, again, what is escalated is their fear of the unknown,” she said.

As a way to deal with anxiety, Carol the Coach is encouraging her clients to write down their worst fear, write down evidence to support and disprove it, then make the best decision based on that. She’s also encouraging clients to take comfort in controlling what they can.

“That you are wearing your mask, that you are standing apart from people, that you are feeling comfortable,” she added.

The Johnson County Council has already approved the new security officer’s salary for the second half of the year. The full year salary will be roughly $38,700. Burgess said he is already in the process of hiring one of his existing employees for the position. Burgess also hopes to add a security officer at the county’s adult probation office, a couple blocks away from the West Annex.