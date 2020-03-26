Coronavirus stay at home order leading to rise in car break-ins for Hendricks County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. -- With countless Hoosiers at home escaping the coronavirus, it’s leaving their cars as targets for opportunistic thieves. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says they have seen an uptick in car break-ins in Brownsburg and Camby.

The majority of the thefts happen at night, with deputies saying the crooks are targeting unlocked cars. So far, there have been no signs of forced break-ins.

“It's happened to me personally probably three times in the last year," says Luis Ramirez who lives in the neighborhood of Eagle Crossing Boulevard, "I’m sure I’m locking my car, but somehow they are still getting in.”

“Those unfortunate times can lead to additional stress," explains Captain Amanda Goings of the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office, "The crisis type situation which sometimes leads to not so good decisions.”

The Sheriff's Office wants to remind people to put their cars in garages if possible, and to make sure their driveways are well lit. They are also looking for anyone with surveillance video of the potential crooks.

If you think you have caught them on camera, you are urged to send that video to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office.