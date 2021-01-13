Coronavirus vaccine appointments now open to Hoosiers 70 years and older

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announces Hoosiers age 70 and older can now begin scheduling appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccines.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov. Anyone needing assistance can call 211.

Caregivers and loved ones can also make appointments on behalf of eligible seniors.

On Friday, Hoosiers at least 80 years old were the first members of the public to be able to sign up for appointments.

More than 204,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. More than 31,000 have received both doses and are fully vaccinated.

You can see the latest number of vaccines administered on the health department’s vaccine dashboard. It will be updated daily.