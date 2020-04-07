11 dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, IND -- The Indiana State Health Department's worst-case scenario has happened in central Indiana as the state health commissioner confirmed a rampant outbreak of COVID-19 at a Madison County nursing home.

The virus has killed 11 residents so far, with 20 people in isolation on Friday.

It’s happening in Anderson at the Bethany Pointe Health Campus.

In a statement, the facility says they are taking every precaution to sanitize the facility and exhibit extensive measures of social distancing with their residents. All of their employees are being issued personal protective equipment.

The state health department says three employees have tested positive for the virus, and two remain critically ill.

Madison County health officials say all longterm care facilities should be on alert.

"Restricting visitors of course, the hand sanitizer, the hand washing," says Madison County Health Administrator Stephanie Grimes as she listed what longterm care facilities should be doing.

"I think they are asking routine wearing of masks, keeping residents in rooms and not bringing them to dinner together.”

State health officials will be moving any asymptomatic residents to another nursing home. Even those not showing signs will be tested for the virus. If it comes back positive, they will remain at Bethany Pointe.