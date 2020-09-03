1,110 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths announced in Indiana

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,110 new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 96,854.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between Aug. 20 and Sept. 2, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced four additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,110. The new deaths were reported to ISDH between March 15 and Sept. 1.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day individual positivity rate of 7.4%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.6%, with a cumulative rate of 6.7% positive.

According to the data, 17,905 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 1,474,901.

Marion County reported a total of 18,837 cases and 749 coronavirus deaths to date.

The agency also is reporting 222 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

A running dashboard of Indiana’s long-term care facility data has been added to the page and is updated every Wednesday.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.