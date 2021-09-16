125 employees leave IU Health over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana University Health announced Thursday that 125 employees have left their jobs after choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson provided the following statement:

“Indiana University Health has put the safety and well-being of patients and team members first by requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1. After a two-week unpaid suspension period ending Sept. 14, a total of 125 employees, the equivalent of 61 full time employees, chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have left the organization.”

The hospital system has about 36,000 employees.

The healthcare provider set a Sept. 1 deadline for workers to get the vaccine. IU Health said a few weeks ago that staff was 97% compliant. Employees who were not in compliance were suspended.

Those who were suspended were told they’d be allowed to return to work if they agreed to partial or full vaccination.

Exemptions were allowed on medical or religious grounds.