1,471 new COVID-19 cases, 57 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,471 new positive coronavirus cases and 57 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 7.8% with a rate of 15.6% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99.6% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths processed within the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 1,544 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,322,580 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,357,373 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The health department said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Image via Indiana Department of Health



The County Metric map shows 57 in Orange, 31 in Yellow and 4 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,012,606 total positive cases and 16,022 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 545 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,349 total COVID-19 patients: 1,154 confirmed and 195 under investigation.

The department says 27% of ICU beds and 71.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.