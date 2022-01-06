15,277 new COVID-19 cases, 150 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 15,277 new positive coronavirus cases and 150 deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 23.8% with a rate of 35.8% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 83.2% of samples tested, while omicron, a more contagious strain that’s becoming dominant, accounted for 16.5% of samples tested, according to state data.

Omicron is likely responsible for a larger percentage of current cases, as the state’s reporting of variant data tends to lag by a week or two.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 4.256 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,653,375 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,572,863 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The County Metric map shows 48 in Red, 44 in Orange, and zero in Yellow or Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,314,688 total positive cases and 18,794 total deaths. There are also 654 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,303 total COVID-19 patients: 2,957 confirmed and 346 under investigation.

The department says 9.5% of ICU beds and 63.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.