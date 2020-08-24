17 independent music venues receive grant money from city’s recovery program

INDIANAPOLIS – Marion County chose seventeen independent music venues as recipients of its Music Cities Strategy Recovery Program.
The grant program is aimed at helping venues affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health orders that have made it nearly impossible to hold events.
The money will be used for overhead costs, such as rent or mortgage and utility payments. The program was made possible through the federal CARES Act and approved by the City-County Council in June.
Seventeen applications were received—and all 17 applications were granted, with venues receiving an average of $7,398 and a total of $121,675.
Musical Family Tree served as the grant administrator.
Here’s the list of recipients:
- AJ’s Lounge
- Black Circle
- Burnside Inn
- Chatterbox Jazz Club
- Duke’s Indy
- HI-FI Indy & Hi-Fi Annex
- Hoosier Dome
- Melody Inn
- Mousetrap
- Radio Radio
- Slippery Noodle Inn
- Square Cat Vinyl
- State Street Pub
- The Jazz Kitchen
- The Patron Saint
- The Vogue
- White Rabbit Cabaret
Members of the grant team:
- Jim Rawlinson (Board Chair of Musical Family Tree)
- Alan Bacon (United Way of Central Indiana, musician)
- Stacia Murphy (Indy Chamber, MFT Board Member, musician)
- Susanna Taft (Indy Chamber Indy Music Strategy)
- Andy Duncan (Habitat for Humanity of Greater Indianapolis, musician, MFT Board Member)