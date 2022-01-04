172 additional COVID-19 deaths, 8,533 new cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 8,533 new positive coronavirus cases and 172 deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 20.5% with a rate of 31.7% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.7% of samples tested, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 3,422 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,641,435 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,564,896 individuals are fully vaccinated

The County Metric map shows 27 in Red, 65 in Orange, and zero in Yellow or Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,286,590 total positive cases and 18,605 total deaths. There are also 651 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,207 total COVID-19 patients: 2,902 confirmed and 305 under investigation.

The department says 10.2% of ICU beds and 63.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.