2 government meetings held to discuss public health and COVID protocols

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be two government meetings Thursday to discuss public health and COVID protocols.

The first will be with the House Employment, Labor and Pensions Committee and the second with the Governor’s Public Health Commission.

Both will be hearing opinions on Governor Eric Holcomb’s Emergency Order and how the government is handling public health in general.

The first meeting will start at 9 a.m. for the House Employment, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Their agenda says they will hear testimony only about House Bill 1001 — which seeks an end to the State Public Health Emergency. The order was extended until the end of the year and it limits employers’ vaccine mandates.

Governor Holcomb announced he would end the public health emergency if the legislature met three conditions, including keeping federal benefits for SNAP and Medicaid Programs, and allowing the state health commissioner to allow pharmacists to provide the COVID vaccine to young children. All of those conditions were addressed in the bill.

Under this bill, employees could opt out of vaccine mandates and do weekly testing instead. The testing would be paid for by the employer. That’s something many businesses take issue with, noting the cost of testing to employers.

The Governor’s Public Health Commission will meet at 1 this afternoon at the Indiana State Library.

It was made back in August to study public health systems and make recommendations. They meet once a month.

You can submit input here.

During the last meeting, they went over things like concerns over vaccine mandate and the healthcare workforce.

Someone also brought up emergency preparedness, public health funding, and there was a complaint about healthcare treatment someone received.