2,326 new COVID-19 cases, 29 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,326 positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with 29 additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 9.4% with a rate of 17.9% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.3% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

The agency said 5,455 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,273,193 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,299,816 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The health department said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Image via Department of Health

State’s COVID-19 map from Oct. 7, 2020, through Oct. 6, 2021

The County Metric map shows 76 in Orange, 8 in Yellow and 8 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 979,000 total positive cases and 15,442 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 511 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,838 total COVID-19 patients: 1,635 confirmed and 203 under investigation.

ISDH says 21.2% of ICU beds and 69.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.