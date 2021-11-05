2,358 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,358 new positive coronavirus cases and 37 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 7.6% with a rate of 15.5% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99.2% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths processed within the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

No additional vaccination updates were released Friday as the health department reported a “technical reporting issue.”

At last report, 3,379,245 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated.

The state previously announced that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is available for kids 5-11 after getting final approval from the CDC.

Image via Indiana Department of Health

How the map has changed from Oct. 7, 2020, through Nov. 3, 2021.

The County Metric map shows 40 in Orange, 49 in Yellow and two in Red (Grant and LaGrange). One county (Fayette) was in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,030,291 total positive cases and 16,336 total deaths. There are also 562 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,269 total COVID-19 patients: 1,053 confirmed and 216 under investigation.

The department says 25.9% of ICU beds and 73.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers age 5 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.