2,378 new COVID-19 cases, 89 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,378 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with 89 additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 9.9% with a rate of 18.9% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 97.4% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

The agency said 5,969 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,243,907 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,254,662 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The health department said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.



Tracking the state’s map from Oct. 7, 2020, through September 1, 2021

The County Metric map shows 66 in Orange, 1 in Yellow and 25 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 956,548 total positive cases and 15,069 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 492 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,113 total COVID-19 patients: 1,873 confirmed and 240 under investigation.

ISDH says 22.2% of ICU beds and 66.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.