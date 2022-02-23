INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 63 additional COVID-19 deaths and 935 new cases as it signaled upcoming changes to its coronavirus dashboard.

The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 8.3% with a rate of 15.2% positive for unique individuals.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The omicron variant was found in 99.4% of samples tested statewide, with delta found in 0.6% of samples.

The Indiana Department of Health also announced upcoming changes to its coronavirus dashboard. Going forward, the agency will no longer display data for unique individual positivity rate and unique individuals tested. The fields will be removed from the dashboard.

The health department said the changes would better reflect the current state of the pandemic. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box attributed the changes to the increased use of at-home COVID-19 tests.

“Due to the increased availability and use of home tests that are not reported to the state, the unique individual positivity and unique individuals tested fields no longer provide an accurate reflection of COVID-19 testing in our state,” Box said.

The state will publish a new Indiana youth COVID-19 dashboard to reflect cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations among Hoosiers 0 to 19. The new youth dashboard will replace the school dashboard effective Monday.

Box noted that schools are no longer required to report cases to the state, making the current school dashboard obsolete.

The agency said 1,220 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,754,636 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,680,272 individuals are fully vaccinated. The state has administered more than 1.7 million booster doses.

Image via Indiana Department of Health

The COVID-19 transmission map for February 16, 2022 (left) compared to February 23, 2022 (right)

Development of the state’s coronavirus transmission map from October 7, 2020, through Feb. 23, 2022.

The County Metric map shows 4 Indiana counties in Red, with 42 in Orange, 43 in Yellow and 3 in the Blue category.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,090 total COVID-19 patients: 885 confirmed and 205 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department said 20.9% of ICU beds and 79.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

Indiana has reported 1,678,628 total positive cases and 21,818 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are also 875 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.