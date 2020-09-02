30 Greek chapters at IU under quarantine

Coronavirus

BLOOMINGTON — A total of 30 fraternities and sororities are under quarantine at Indiana University as of Tuesday.

It is unclear how many Greek students have tested positive for COVID-19.

This list of chapters directed to quarantine is as follows:

  1. Acacia
  2. Alpha Chi Omega
  3. Alpha Delta Pi
  4. Alpha Epsilon Phi
  5. Alpha Epsilon Pi
  6. Alpha Gamma Delta
  7. Alpha Omicron Pi
  8. Alpha Phi
  9. Alpha Sigma Phi
  10. Alpha Xi Delta
  11. Beta Sigma Psi
  12. Beta Theta Pi
  13. Chi Omega
  14. Delta Gamma
  15. Delta Zeta
  16. Gamma Phi Beta
  17. Kappa Alpha Theta
  18. Kappa Delta
  19. Kappa Kappa Gamma
  20. Phi Delta Theta
  21. Phi Gamma Delta
  22. Phi Kappa Psi
  23. Pi Beta Phi
  24. Pi Kappa Phi
  25. Phi Sigma Kappa
  26. Sigma Alpha Epsilon
  27. Sigma Chi
  28. Sigma Phi Epsilon
  29. Theta Chi
  30. Zeta Tau Alpha

IU is asking their students to maintain physical distancing, wear a face covering when necessary, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and attempt to stay home as much as possible while they await test results.

The university says it typically takes three to four days to receive test results.

Students can click here to schedule an appointment to be tested.

Testing requirements at IU can be found here.

