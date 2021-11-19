3,767 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,767 new positive coronavirus cases and 26 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 10% with a rate of 19.3% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 95.2% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 2,941 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,437,850 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,411,058 individuals are fully vaccinated

The health department said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now available for kids 5-11 after getting final approval from the CDC.

November 10 (left) compared to November 17 (right)

How the transmission map has changed from October 2020 to November 17, 2021

The County Metric map shows 62 in Orange, 21 in Yellow, six in Red and three in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,069,450 total positive cases and 16,673 total deaths. There are also 574 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,585 total COVID-19 patients: 1,392 confirmed and 193 under investigation.

The department says 22.1% of ICU beds and 74.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers ages 5 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.