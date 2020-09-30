39 Notre Dame football players isolated or quarantined for COVID-19

The University of Notre Dame says more than a dozen football players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The university said it tested 237 student-athletes last week and found 18 positive tests. As of Monday, a total of 25 players are in isolation and 14 others were quarantined after being identified as close contacts.

In consultation with the St. Joseph County Department of Health, Notre Dame has resumed conditioning and will continue to adhere to testing protocols and procedures.

The Fighting Irish postponed last weekend’s game against Wake University. They have an open date this weekend, with their next game scheduled for Oct. 10 against Florida State.

September 28 – Testing Update pic.twitter.com/fubn0Dc0qD — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) September 28, 2020