3,939 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,939 new positive coronavirus cases and 29 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 9.6% with a rate of 18.7% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 95.2% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 2,912 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,431,151 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,408,432 individuals are fully vaccinated

The health department said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now available for kids 5-11 after getting final approval from the CDC.

November 10 (left) compared to November 17 (right)

How the transmission map has changed from October 2020 to November 17, 2021

The County Metric map shows 62 in Orange, 21 in Yellow, six in Red and three in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,065,717 total positive cases and 16,647 total deaths. There are also 573 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,515 total COVID-19 patients: 1,316 confirmed and 199 under investigation.

The department says 24.4% of ICU beds and 73.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers ages 5 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.