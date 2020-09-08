394 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths reported by ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 394 new positive coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 100,780.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between Sept. 6-7, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 12 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,156. The new deaths were reported to ISDH between March 15 and September 6.

The agency also is reporting 224 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 19,307 cases and 750 coronavirus deaths to date.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 5.3%, with a cumulative rate of 6.6% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 7.3%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.

According to the data, 4,635 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 1,559,986.

As of Tuesday, 43.4% of ICU beds and 82.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.