46 central Indiana community organizations get more than $7 million total in relief grants

Coronavirus
Photo courtesy of Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Forty-six community organizations in central Indiana received grant money Tuesday from the Central Indiana COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund (C-CERF)

The grants total $7,305,000 and will be used to help stabilize community organizations who are helping Hoosiers during this pandemic.

Here are the organizations and amounts received:

Alternatives Incorporated$50,000
American Red Cross of Greater Indianapolis$250,000
AYS$400,000
Barbara B. Jordan YMCA$50,000
Boone County Senior Services$20,000
Caring Center/Project Help$25,000
Catholic Charities Indianapolis$250,000
Christamore House$100,000
Churches in Mission$50,000
CICOA Aging and In-Home Solutions$75,000
Coburn Place Safe Haven$50,000
Community Alliance of the Far Eastside$100,000
Concord Neighborhood Center$100,000
Early Learning Indiana$250,000
Edna Martin Christian Center$250,000
Family Promise of Hendricks County$25,000
Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center at Crooked Creek$50,000
Flanner House of Indianapolis$200,000
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana$750,000
Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County$50,000
Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana$250,000
Hawthorne Community Center$100,000
Hendricks County Senior Services$50,000
Horizon House$100,000
HVAF of Indiana$50,000
Immigrant Welcome Center$20,000
Indiana 211 Partnership$200,000
Indianapolis Urban League$200,000
John H. Boner Neighborhood Centers$250,000
The Julian Center$250,000
La Plaza$100,000
Martin Luther King Community Center$100,000
Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center$100,000
Meals on Wheels$20,000
Meals on Wheels of Hancock County$20,000
Midwest Food Bank$250,000
PACE$50,000
St. Vincent de Paul Society$150,000
The Salvation Army$250,000
Second Helpings$750,000
Sheltering Wings$50,000
Shepherd Community, Inc.$100,000
Southeast Community Services$200,000
Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana$100,000
Wheeler Mission Ministries$250,000
YMCA of Greater Indianapolis$400,000

These grants are the first phase of C-CERF funding. The relief fund received investments from Lilly Endowment Inc., Central Indiana Community Foundation (through the Glick Fund and The Indianapolis Foundation), Eli Lilly and Company Foundation, Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust, Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation, and United Way of Central Indiana.

The fund now stands at more than $17.8 million.

“Our coalition of funders has been in daily communication with community leaders across Central Indiana to assess emerging needs and direct service providers to better understand their most pressing challenges,” said Ann Murtlow, president & CEO, United Way of Central Indiana, which is administering the fund. “With this information, the founding funders of C-CERF were able to make decisions on grants to organizations that serve in critical service areas that provide flexibility to problem solve in a rapidly changing environment.”

C-CERF focuses on funding these types of services:

  • Childcare for healthcare workers and first responders
  • Food access for those struggling to make ends meet
  • Homeless and shelter care that allows for safe health practices
  • Strengthening access to resources for seniors and immigrants
  • Disaster planning and infrastructure support to connect people to services
  • Multi-service centers to help them address current and emerging needs in their neighborhoods

To learn more or to donate to the C-CERF, text HELP2020 to 91999 or visit their website.

