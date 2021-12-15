4,732 new COVID-19 cases, 87 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 4,732 new positive coronavirus cases and 87 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 14.1% with a rate of 25.7% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 4,484 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,557,996 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,510,140 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The County Metric map shows 45 in Red, 46 in Orange, 1 in Yellow, and zero in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Image via Indiana Department of Health

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,170,950 total positive cases and 17,649 total deaths. There are also 623 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,058 total COVID-19 patients: 2,783 confirmed and 275 under investigation.

The department says 18.7% of ICU beds and 65% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.