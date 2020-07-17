5 Indiana counties requiring face masks in public amid coronavirus pandemic

As of Friday morning, five Indiana counties require face masks in public as the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

LaPorte County’s mask mandate went into effect overnight. Other counties with face mask requirements include Marion, Elkhart, LaGrange and St. Joseph.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he was leaving the decision to mandate masks up to local governments.

In Marion County, the mask mandate has been in effect for a week. A mask or face covering is required indoors or outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.

The Marion County Public Health Department said it has received several complaints about non-compliance. However, no one has been cited.

The department previously said a fine of up to $1,000 was possible for violating the order. Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the health department, has said that the county was taking an education-first approach to enforcement and was not rushing to issue fines.

