500 Festival suspends all in-person events in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The 500 Festival has announced it is suspending all in-person events through May 9 in accordance with the CDC’s guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The 500 Festival released the following list of in-person events that will need to be conducted as virtual events, rescheduled or canceled:

OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K (May 2) – All 2020 Indy Mini events will move to virtual races. Individuals registered for this year’s races will receive details on how to participate virtually and still earn their 2020 shirt and medal. Other options, including lending a hand in support of the 500 Festival’s free programs for kids or rolling registration over to next year, will be communicated to participants in the coming days. The in-person events will NOT take place.

– All 2020 Indy Mini events will move to virtual races. Individuals registered for this year’s races will receive details on how to participate virtually and still earn their 2020 shirt and medal. Other options, including lending a hand in support of the 500 Festival’s free programs for kids or rolling registration over to next year, will be communicated to participants in the coming days. The in-person events will NOT take place. 500 Festival Kick Off to May, presented by STAR Bank (April 29) – The in-person event will NOT take place. There will be an announcement soon regarding ways the community can participate virtually.

– The in-person event will NOT take place. There will be an announcement soon regarding ways the community can participate virtually. Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day and Rookie Run (May 9) – The in-person event will NOT take place. We will reschedule this event to another date as guidance related to public events is provided.

– The in-person event will NOT take place. We will reschedule this event to another date as guidance related to public events is provided. 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Expo (April 30 & May 1) – The in-person event will NOT take place. Virtual goodie bags will be sent to participants.

– The in-person event will NOT take place. Virtual goodie bags will be sent to participants. All 500 Festival & Indianapolis 500 Education Program Study Trips at IMS (April 2020) – All in-person events will NOT take place. Schools will be mailed some additional materials.

The list above is in addition to the other 500 Festival event cancelations that were announced last week.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 500 Festival says it is doing everything it can to minimize the economic impact of canceling these in-person events.

"The 500 Festival recognizes the unique and challenging times that we are all facing together. May will certainly look different than the last 60+ years but with options to participate virtually or to reschedule some events to a future date we are confident that the future looks bright and the things we hold dearly will continue albeit in a different form. As a community nonprofit organization, the 500 Festival looks forward to providing events and programs that enrich lives, foster positive community impact and celebrate the Indy 500. To our participants, volunteers, interns, corporate and civic partners – Thank you for your support!" Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival