5,315 new COVID-19 cases, 80 additional deaths reported in Indiana as hospitalizations climb

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,315 new positive coronavirus cases and 80 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 14.8% with a rate of 26.8% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 96.1% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 5,976 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,527,333 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,477,651 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The health department said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now available for kids 5-11 after getting final approval from the CDC. Hoosiers 18 and over are eligible for a booster shot.

The County Metric map shows 46 in Red, 45 in Orange, 1 in Yellow, and zero in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Image via Indiana Department of Health

December 1 (left) and December 8 (right)

How the COVID-19 transmission map has evolved from Oct. 7, 2020, to Dec. 8, 2021.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,140,151 total positive cases and 17,310 total deaths. There are also 599 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,755 total COVID-19 patients: 2,491 confirmed and 264 under investigation.

The department says 20.4% of ICU beds and 69.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.