6,164 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana, most since January

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 6,164 new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, the most since January 6 of 2021.

The health department also reported 63 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 12.3% with a rate of 23.2% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 90.9% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 6,758 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,492,752 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,442,266 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The health department said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now available for kids 5-11 after getting final approval from the CDC. Hoosiers 18 and over are eligible for a booster shot.

Development of the COVID-19 county metric map from Oct. 7, 2020, through Nov. 24, 2021.

The County Metric map shows 73 in Orange, 8 in Yellow, 11 in Red and zero in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,107,189 total positive cases and 17,033 total deaths. There are also 588 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,244 total COVID-19 patients: 2,029 confirmed and 215 under investigation.

The department says 20.7% of ICU beds and 70.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.