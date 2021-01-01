6,407 new coronavirus cases, 106 additional deaths announced in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,407 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 106 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 14.3%, with a cumulative rate of 10.6% positive.

As of December 28, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 Yellow, 46 in Orange and 45 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,786 total COVID-19 patients: 2,443 confirmed and 343 under investigation.

ISDH says 19.7% of ICU beds and 70.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. To find testing sites around the state, click here.

