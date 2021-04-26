70 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Madison Correctional Facility

MADISON, Ind. — As of Monday, 70 offenders at the Madison Correctional Facility are COVID-19 postive, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

One staff member is reported to be COVID positive as well.

IDOC updates COVID-19 results every business day on its website.

Madison Correctional Facility officials say the facility is following all protocols for testing, quarantining, contact tracing, cleaning and PPE.

“We are continuing to monitor cases and taking all steps to limit spread, along with providing treatment to ill offenders,” a facility spokesperson said.

Officials added that more than 350 offenders at the facility have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of this week.