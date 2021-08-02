81 of Indiana’s 92 counties considered ‘high’ or ‘substantial’ for COVID-19 spread by CDC

INDIANAPOLIS – Eighty-one of Indiana’s 92 counties now fall under the “high” or “substantial” risk categories for COVID-19 spread, meaning the CDC recommends wearing masks in those areas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated map shows more counties in red or orange compared to a week ago. The current map, last updated Saturday, showed 56 counties in red, 25 in orange and 11 in yellow.

This week’s map via CDC

Last week, 40 Indiana counties were red, 25 were in orange, 25 were in yellow and 2 were in blue.

The red counties represent “high” spread, the orange counties represent “substantial” spread and the yellow counties represent “moderate” spread. Unlike last week, no Indiana counties are in blue in this weekend’s update.

Comparison from last week to this week (images via CDC)

“High transmission” means an area has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period. The CDC classified “substantial transmission” as meaning there have been 50-100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period.

The agency is recommending that people who live red or orange counties—that’s about 88% of Indiana—wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

Red counties (56)

Adams

Allen

Boone

Benton

Carroll

Clay

Clark

Clinton

Crawford

Dearborn

Dekalb

Floyd

Fountain

Franklin

Fulton

Gibson

Grant

Greene

Hancock

Harrison

Hendricks

Howard

Huntington

Jasper

Jefferson

Knox

Lawrence

Madison

Marion

Miami

Montgomery

Morgan

Noble

Orange

Owen

Park

Perry

Pike

Posey

Putnam

Ripley

Scott

Spencer

Steuben

Sullivan

Switzerland

Tippecanoe

Tipton

Vanderburgh

Vermillion

Vigo

Wabash

Warren

Warrick

Washington

Whitley

Orange counties (25)

Bartholomew

Cass

Decatur

Delaware

Dubois

Elkhart

Fayette

Hamilton

Henry

Jackson

Jennings

Johnson

Kosciusko

Lake

LaPorte

Marshall

Monroe

Newton

Ohio

Pulaski

Rush

Shelby

St. Joseph

Wells

White

Yellow counties (11)

Blackford

Brown

Daviess

Jay

LaGrange

Martin

Porter

Randolph

Starke

Union

Wayne