87-year-old Larry King hospitalized in L.A. with COVID-19

Larry King poses for portrait as the Friars Club and Crescent Hotel honor him for his 86th birthday at Crescent Hotel on November 25, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Veteran talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after testing positive for the coronavirus, a source close to the family told CNN.

The 87-year-old broadcasting legend has previously survived multiple health complications, including including a heart attack, stroke, diabetes and prostate and lung cancer.

Last year, King lost his adopted son Andy, who died of a heart attack; and daughter Chaia, who died from lung cancer, just weeks apart.

