91 of Indiana’s counties in higher spread categories for COVID-19; 21 counties in red

INDIANAPOLIS — Ninety-one of Indiana’s 92 counties are in the higher-risk categories for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
A look at the ISDH’s coronavirus map shows 91 counties are in the orange or red categories. Only one county–Putnam–was in the yellow category denoting moderate community spread.
Last week, 87 of the state’s 92 counties were in the higher spread categories. Five still remained in the moderate risk category at that time.
But rising cases and hospitalizations have changed the map dramatically within a week. While 9 counties were in the red category last week, 21 counties are red this week:
- Allen
- Brown
- Clay
- Decatur
- Dearborn
- DeKalb
- Elkhart
- Franklin
- LaGrange
- Lake
- Porter
- Newton
- Perry
- Ripley
- Spencer
- Steuben
- Sullivan
- Warren
- Wells
- White
- Whitley
The state uses two criteria to update the map every week: Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents and the 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.
Perhaps more alarming, if the state used only the Weekly Cases Per 100,000 Residents metric, every county would be in red:
Here are the classifications:
Blue (minimal community spread)
- Schools operate all grades in person but limit activities where social distancing is not feasible
- Extra-curricular activities to follow local and state guidelines, including distancing and masks, and limit spectators
- Outreach to encourage public to continue with precautions
Yellow (moderate community spread)
- Schools continue all grades in person but increase vigilance in distancing, hand hygiene and masks
- No assemblies or activities if social distancing is not feasible
- Postpone or cancel extra-curricular activities as warranted, consider allowing only parents or close family to attend athletic and other events
- Work with local health department to determine if increased precautions and public outreach should begin to halt the spread
Orange (moderate to high community spread)
- Grade schools continue in-person; strong recommendation for hybrid learning for middle and high school students
- No assemblies or large group activities
- Strong recommendation to limit extra-curricular activities and have competitors and participants only, with no in-person attendees
- Discussions with parents about limiting social events outside of school
- County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities
Red (high community spread)
- Grade schools remain in-person or consider hybrid learning; middle and high school students consider virtual learning
- No assemblies or large group activities
- Extracurricular activities canceled
- Discourage social events
- County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities.