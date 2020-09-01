Additional fraternities, sororities directed to quarantine at Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Additional Greek organizations are now under quarantine at Indiana University.
Last week, the university released a list of eight Greek houses that had been asked to quarantine due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Now, six additional Greek organizations have been directed to quarantine by the Monroe County Health Department, according to the Bloomington Herald-Times.
Those asked to quarantine should return home or relocate to a separate housing area and isolate for at least 10 days. Close contacts should do the same for at least two weeks.
IU has started mitigation testing on campus to identify potential “clusters” of COVID-19 cases and limit the spread of coronavirus.
All Greek houses and the Evans Scholars and Christian Student Fellowship houses are required to suspend in-person activities until Sept. 14. That does not include residence halls.
Added to the list:
- Alpha Xi Delta
- Delta Gamma
- Pi Beta Phi
- Pi Kappa Phi
- Sigma Chi
- Zeta Tau Alpha
The original list:
- Alpha Delta Pi
- Alpha Sigma Pi
- Beta Theta Pi
- Kappa Kappa Gamma
- Phi Gamma Delta
- Phi Kappa Psi
- Sigma Alpha Epsilon
- Theta Chi