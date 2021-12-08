All Avon schools to now require masks for students and staff

AVON, Ind. — Due to Hendricks County being in the Red advisory level for two weeks now, Avon Community School Corp. will now require all students and staff to wear masks in all schools.

The decision follows the school district’s COVID-19 protocols, which state the mask requirement for all schools will be in effect until Hendricks County moves out of the Red advisory level for two consecutive weeks.

The decision is based on the latest update to the county metrics map provided by the Indiana Department of Health on its COVID-19 dashboard.