All Indiana counties in red on CDC’s COVID-19 transmission map; masks recommended for more than 96% of US counties

All Indiana counties are in red under the CDC’s COVID-19 transmission map

INDIANAPOLIS — All of Indiana’s 92 counties fall under the “high” risk category for COVID-19 spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency’s map showed every single county in red. For several days, Newton County had been Indiana’s sole holdout as it remained in orange for substantial transmission.

That changed on Thursday’s updated map from the CDC.

“High transmission” means an area has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period. The CDC classified “substantial transmission” as meaning there have been 50-100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period.

The agency is recommending masks indoors for people who live in red or orange counties. The recommendation has included the entire state since early August.

Nationally, the picture has changed dramatically since late July, when the CDC updated its mask guidance as the delta variant spread across the country.

A comparison of the CDC’s map from July 22 to August 21

The CDC’s website also has a tool that shows how the statuses of states and counties have changed over the last month. While the July 22 map shows a good deal of yellow and some pockets of blue, the Aug. 21 map shows large swaths of red counties.

The CDC said 91.52% of U.S. counties are in the high transmission category. Another 4.53% percent are in substantial (orange) while 2.67% are low (blue) and 1.24% are moderate (yellow).

Under the CDC’s mask guidelines, more than 96% of the country should wear masks in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status. Learn more from the CDC’s website.