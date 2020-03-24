Anheuser-Busch to produce hand sanitizer during shortage spurred by coronavirus pandemic

ELIZABETH, NJ – MAY 6: Traffic floes by the Anheuser-Busch factory May 6, 2004 in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Anheuser-Busch has offered to buy a 29 percent stake in a leading Chinese brewer, Harbin Brewery Group Limited, for $139 million. Harbin, one of the oldest brewers in China, produces the Hapi beer brand. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As the coronavirus pandemic continues around the world, Anheuser-Busch will begin producing and distributing hand sanitizer across the nation.

According to Zink Distributing Company, Indiana’s largest Anheuser-Busch distributor, the much-needed supplies will go to the American Red Cross and other nonprofit groups to meet the large demand for disinfectants during the pandemic.

Each bottle will contain 80% alcohol, surpassing the 62% requirement set by the Federal Drug Administration. The company said production of hand sanitizer will not affect production of its signature product, beer.

“Zink Distributing has a long history of providing community support year-round, including in challenging times like what we are facing now,” said Jim Zink, Jr., president of Zink Distributing. “We are pleased Anheuser-Busch is utilizing their vast supply and distribution network to help our fellow Americans as we fight COVID-19.”

Anheuser-Busch will work to determine where the hand sanitizer is needed most; the company also plans to distribute the disinfectant to employees around the U.S.