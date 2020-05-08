Are you having problems getting information from an Indiana long-term care facility?

Indiana long-term care facilities are now required to provide daily COVID-19 updates as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold.

According to the Family and Social Services Administration, facilities should tell residents and representatives the number of cases and deaths, in addition to preventative measures they’re taking.

The FSSA asked Hoosiers to email familyoutreach@isdh.in.gov if they feel like they’re not getting the information they need.

Still, we’ve heard from frustrated viewers who say they’re having trouble getting answers.

If you’ve had trouble getting information about your loved one’s long-term care facility, please use the form below: