Arkansas nurse remains resistant to get vaccinated after losing father, stepmother to COVID-19

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — An Arkansas nurse says she has no plans to get vaccinated right now even after losing her father and stepmother to COVID-19.

“I’ve had attacks from all over the world for my decision and being blamed for my parents’ death,” Shanda Parish told NewsNation.

Parish said despite the pushback, she respects her parents’ decision not to get the vaccine.

“There’s just not enough information out there,” Parish said. “My dad and I both have a blood-clotting disorder, so the blood clot situation was not safe for either of us to even take that chance.”

Parish said because of her disorder, she has not worked since 2016.

“I am not an anti-vaxxer,” Parish said. “I believe firmly in vaccinating. I’ve had all of mine. I get my flu shot. I get my pneumonia shot, but there’s a lot of study behind it, a lot of research in a lot of time that lets me know that it is safe, so I don’t have a problem with that.”

She said even if the FDA approved the vaccine, she still wouldn’t feel safe getting the shot.

“If you have preexisting conditions that really put your chances higher, then I would urge you to get it,” Parish said. “But if you believe that you don’t want it or it’s too great of a chance with not enough research, I stand behind whoever makes that decision not to get it.”