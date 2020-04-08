At least 6 test positive for COVID-19 at 3 different Indy Wheeler Mission facilities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — At least six people tested positive for COVID-19 at three different Wheeler Mission Ministries homeless facilities in Indianapolis, Executive VP of Advancement Steve Kerr announced Wednesday.

Kerr says the Marion County Health Department tested 59 guests Wednesday, and they were taken to a quarantine facility pending test results.

Several staff members have also been tested and quarantined pending result, Kerr noted.

“Staff moral is still good, and we are still getting volunteers. We are now taking this one day at a time and praying earnestly for our guests and staff,” said Kerr.

The not-for-profit organization operates in Bloomington as well as Indianapolis and serves more than 9,500 men, women and children per year. They previously implemented the following precautions:

Increased frequency and rigor of cleaning and sanitation

Multiple hand washing stations at all facilities (provided by Marion County Public Health Department)

Display of a recurring CDC video about ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Basic health screening of every guest coming to receive services

Set up of isolation rooms for guests who may display symptoms related to the coronavirus