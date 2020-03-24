Attorney clears up Gov. Holcomb’s stay-at-home order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a “stay at home” order for Hoosiers Monday as the state tries to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said Hoosiers should only go out for essential errands, work or business.

The order has sparked questions from the public over what is and what isn't considered "essential."

Attorney Stephanie Jane Hahn's practice is state wide and her law firm concentrates exclusively in employment and labor law. She joined FOX59 Monday to help clear up uncertainty surrounding the order.