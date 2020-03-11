Ball State cancels in-person classes for remainder of semester, suspends events

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University has announced that starting March 16, all in-person classes will be canceled and replaced with virtual instruction and other alternative learning options in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university also announced that from March 16 to April 30, all university sponsored/funded events of 100 people or more will be suspended.

Ball State said they still hope to host commencement ceremonies but will make a final decision at a later date.

All university sponsored/funded international and domestic travel is also suspended until further notice, Ball State announced Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.