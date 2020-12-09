Battered restaurant industry appeals for federal aid; 10,000 US restaurants have closed within three months

The outlook is bleak for the restaurant industry.

The National Restaurant Association said 17% of restaurants—more than 110,000 establishments—have closed permanently since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The industry group said about 37% of operators expect to close over the next six months.

“What these findings make clear is that more than 500,000 restaurants of every business type—franchise, chain, and independent—are in an economic free fall,” said Sean Kennedy, executive vice president for public affairs. “And for every month that passes without a solution from Congress, thousands more restaurants will close their doors for good.”

The group conducted a survey of 6,000 restaurant operators and 250 supply chain businesses.

Eighty-seven percent of full-service restaurants are reporting a 36% drop in revenue; 83% of operators expect sales will be worse over the next three months.

Meantime, while sales have dropped, operating costs have not fallen by a proportional amount; 59% of operators said their total labor costs (as a percentage of sales) are higher than there were before the pandemic.

Over the next three months, 58% of chain and independent operations expect furloughs and layoffs.

Of the restaurants that have already closed, the vast majority were longtime, well-established businesses with history in their communities. On average, the restaurants had been in business for 16 years, and 16% had been open for at least 30 years.

The National Restaurant Association hopes Congress passes a second Paycheck Protection Program to sustain the reeling industry.