‘Be the Good’: Mooresville group uses donations to help local businesses, brighten days for essential workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – We all need a reason to smile these days, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic that’s disrupted our daily lives.

In Mooresville, a group called “Be the Good” has taken donations from the community and used them to buy meals for nursing home workers, emergency room doctors and nurses, police officers, postal workers, retail workers and more.

The food being delivered comes from local businesses that are also in need of a helping hand, making it a win-win for everyone involved.

You can learn more information about the various stops and find out ways to help on the group’s Facebook page.