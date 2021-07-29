Boone County Jail reinstates all COVID-19 policies after 25 inmates test positive

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Jail has reinstated all COVID-19 policies after 25 inmates tested positive for the virus.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it began to slowly open the jail in late May by lifting some, but not all, of the restrictions and allowing more inmates to enter the facility.

On the night of July 16, BCSO says it had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 with an inmate in the facility since the pandemic began.

The sheriff’s office says the inmate was immediately quarantined per CDC guidelines and policies of the jail’s medical provider, Quality Correctional Care. Masks were issued to inmates who shared the block with the positive inmate, and inmates were encouraged to wear the masks at all times. The block was

sanitized the next morning, and all inmates housed inside the block were offered a COVID-19 rapid

test, according to BCSO. No further positive cases were found.

As a precaution, the effected block was placed on quarantine until July 19. On July 23, two inmates from a different block tested positive, according to BCSO. The sheriff’s office says the two inmates were immediately removed from the block and placed in quarantine. All inmates in this block were offered a COVID-19 rapid test, and another four positive cases were found, according to BCSO.

All positive inmates were removed from the block and placed in quarantine. As a precaution, the effected block was placed in quarantine. The sheriff’s office says it immediately began to work with the

Indiana State Department of Health and the Boone County Health Department and reinstated

policies.

In addition, it tested all willing inmates (128 out of 132), which resulted in 25 positive cases to date, according to BCSO. The sheriff’s office says eight of the inmates who tested positive had been previously vaccinated. All positive inmates immediately began a 10-day quarantine.

BCSO is working with the state health department to determine which variant the inmates are infected with.

The sheriff’s office says it also offered a COVID-19 test to all staff. Of all tests completed, two employees tested positive. They also immediately began a 10-day quarantine.