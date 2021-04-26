Boone County opens vaccine clinic for eligible students

A recent study has found that more people report side effects after receiving a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — In an effort to accommodate interested high school students, the Boone County Health Department announced the opening of Pfizer vaccine clinics for Boone County School Corps students.

“We’ve been running our Moderna clinics, and so Moderna is available for people 18 and over, and we actually did have quite a few people that were under that age who did try to sign up to get the vaccine there,” said Claire Haughton, health educator and public information officer. “So, we saw the interest was there.”

Every person age 16 and older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. The FDA is also considering Pfizer’s request to allow the vaccine for children 12-15 too.

“It’s an important step in achieving that herd immunity,” said Dr. Christopher Doehring, Franciscan Health’s vice president of medical affairs. “Again, the spread of the virus tends to proliferate amongst younger populations, and so for us to be able to have good evidence from research trials that have been ongoing now for several months to demonstrate the efficacy and the safety in younger populations is absolutely a step in the right direction.”

The Pfizer vaccine clinics in Boone County take place this Saturday, May 1 at Lebanon High School, then 21 days later on May 22 at the Boone County 4H Fairgrounds. A third clinic will take place on June 12 at the county’s 4H fairgrounds. You can sign your child up at www.signupgenius.com.

“Our patient intake forms, that’s going to be filled out by the parent,” Haughton said. “We ask that the parents come to these appointments, and if the parent is not able for whatever reason to accompany their student to that appointment, we’re going to give the parent a call just to make sure.”