Boys Scout donates masks to hospital staff who cared for uncle, grandfather

INDIANAPOLIS — A Boy Scout is feeling grateful for his healthy uncle and grandfather who beat COVID-19, and now he is thanking the team who saved their lives.

16-year-old Dominic Brown donated masks to the workers at Community North Hospital. That’s where his Uncle Larry and Grandpa John fought off the coronavirus.

“Man, somebody his age giving back the way he gave back, the drive that he took to raise this money, to get all these people to make these masks for him, that’s just tremendous. Just shows the character of the person, who he is,” said COVID-19 survivor Larry Brown.

We’ve been following their story since April. The care they received is why Dominic mobilized people on Facebook to raise money and make more than 300 face masks.

“I’m just trying to give back for everything this community has given me. My grandfather and uncle and so many other peoples’ grandfathers and uncles who are still here today because of what they’ve been doing,” said Dominic.

After using part of the donations to buy material for the masks, Dominic donated about $900 to the hospital.

“I can’t say enough about [Dominic] and how amazing, he went and he organized all of this. To be able to get volunteers around the world to make masks for him and to donate to his cause, to be able to help us out, so it is amazing. It feels awesome. It feels great,” said Community Heart & Vascular Hospital Clinical Nurse Specialist Angela Foley.

As a Boy Scout, Dominic used this moment for his “Eagle Scout Project,” which he told us is about giving back to the community.